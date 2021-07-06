Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: No. 26/ 06 July 2021 | Movement Alert

Following the recent attacks in Palma Sede, DTM teams in Ancuabe, Namuno, Balama, Chiure, Ibo, Mueda, Montepuez, Nangade, Metuge, Mecufi, and Cidade de Pemba continue to observe movements amongst displaced populations. In the district of Montepuez, a significant rise in IDP arrivals has been recorded in 5 July 2021. An estimated 1,501 individuals have arrived to Ntele relocation site, with children constituting a majority (54%) of the movement. In addition, 52 elderly persons were recorded during the assessments.