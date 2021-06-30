Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: No. 24/ 26 June 2021 | Movement Alert

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to the Government and the humanitarian community by disseminating data on IDPs for informing eective humanitarian response to the aected population. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. The dashboard provides basic information on displacements recorded in Montepuez district on 26 June. This ETT Movement Alert forms part of a larger exercise in mapping displacement trends on a weekly basis. Reported ndings complement information obtained through other DTM data collection activities in the country. Additional information is available upon request.