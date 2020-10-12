Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique COVID-19 Preparedness Assessment in the Resettlement Sites in Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia Provinces - Report 10 (September 2020)

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in collaboration with the Government of Mozambique’s National Disaster Management Agency (INGC) conducted an assessment in the resettlement sites from 8 to 11 September 2020, with the sole purpose to inform government and humanitarian partners on preparedness levels and precautionary measures currently available in resettlement sites hosting populations displaced by Cyclone Idai. The information gathered is intended to help partners plan interventions. This information will further allow partners to identify recommended health and site preparation measures to prevent and contain an outbreak in the resettlement sites in the central region.

In the past month, among the 73 resettlement sites assessed, three sites (Maximedje, Mdhala and Muconja all in Sofala province) reported the arrival of six Mozambican migrant workers returning from South Africa. All sites reported a noticeable change in people’s behaviours and habits to better prevent COVID-19.