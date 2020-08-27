Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique COVID-19 Preparedness Assessment in the Resettlement Sites in Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia Provinces - Report 7 (August 2020)

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a global pandemic, heightening the risk to vulnerable populations, internally displaced people and people on the move. On 22 March 2020, the Government of Mozambique officially declared the first positive COVID-19 case. Concern about the potential spread of COVID-19 in Mozambique was elevated in late March, when according to Mozambique’s National Migration Service (SENAMI) over 14,000 Mozambican migrants returned from South Africa over the Ressano Garcia border within a span of a few days, as South Africa declared lock-down due to COVID-19, further heightening the risk to vulnerable populations especially the internally displaced population.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in collaboration with the Government of Mozambique’s National Disaster Management Agency (INGC) conducted an assessment in the resettlement sites from 04 to 07 August 2020, with the sole purpose to inform government and humanitarian partners on preparedness levels and precautionary measures currently available in resettlement sites hosting populations displaced by Cyclone Idai. The information gathered is intended to help partners plan interventions. This information will further allow partners to identify recommended health and site preparation measures to prevent and contain an outbreak in the resettlement sites in the central region.

In the 73 resettlement sites assessed, 11 sites (Bandua 2019, Begaja, Chingemidji, Inhajou 2019 and Maximedje sites in Buzi district, Mdhala and Muconja sites in Chibabava district, all in Sofala province; and Chibue,

Macocoe, Mucombe and Ngurue sites in Sussudenga district of Manica province) reported that in the past month, 51 Mozambican migrant workers returning from South Africa and Zimbabwe settled in the sites. All sites reported a noticeable change in people’s behaviours and habits to better prevent COVID-19.