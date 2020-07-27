Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique COVID-19 Preparedness Assessment in the Resettlement Sites in Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia Provinces - Report 6 (July 2020)

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a global pandemic, heightening the risk to vulnerable populations, internally displaced people and people on the move. On 22 March 2020, the Government of Mozambique officially declared the first positive COVID-19 case. Concern about the potential spread of COVID-19 in Mozambique was elevated in late March, when according to Mozambique’s National Migration Service (SENAMI) over 14,000 Mozambican migrants returned from South Africa over the Ressano Garcia border within a span of a few days, as South Africa declared lock-down due to COVID-19, further heightening the risk to vulnerable populations especially the internally displaced population.

In response to this pandemic, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in collaboration with the Government of Mozambique’s National Disaster Management Agency (INGC) conducted an assessment in the resettlement sites from 07 to 11 July 2020, with the sole purpose to inform the government and humanitarian partners on the precautionary measures currently available in resettlement sites hosting displaced populations since Cyclone Idai. The information gathered will help decision-makers to plan interventions and to recommend health and site preparations measures for outbreak prevention and containment in the resettlement sites in the central region.

In the 72 resettlement sites assessed, nine sites (Bandua 2019, Begaja, Chingemidji, Inhajou 2019 and Maximedje sites in Buzi district of Sofala province and Chibue, Macocoe, Mucombe and Ngurue sites in Sussudenga district of Manica province) reported that in the past month, 43 migrant workers from South Africa and Zimbabwe settled in the sites. All sites reported a noticeable change in people’s behaviours and habits to better prevent COVID-19