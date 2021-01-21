Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique COVID-19 Preparedness Assessment in the Resettlement Sites in Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia Provinces - Report 15 (January 2021)

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in collaboration with the Government of Mozambique’s National Disaster Management Agency (INGC) conducted an assessment in the resettlement sites from 07 to 11 January 2021, with the sole purpose to inform government and humanitarian partners on preparedness levels and precautionary measures currently available in resettlement sites hosting populations displaced by Cyclone Idai. The information gathered is intended to help partners plan interventions. This information will further allow partners to identify recommended health and site preparation measures to prevent and contain an outbreak in the resettlement sites in the central region.

In contrast to the previous assessments, none of the key informants reported the arrivals from neighbouring countries of Mozambican migrant workers, joining their families in the resettlement sites, in the past month.