Disability Inclusive Rapid Gender Analysis (DIRGA) - Cabo Delgado

Executive Summary

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), over 745,000 people have fled the north-eastern and central parts of Cabo Delgado province since armed conflict began in 2017, of which 52% are children and 27% are women (UNHCR, 2021). Girls and women with disabilities face compounded risks and threats in times of extended humanitarian and emergency contexts. This is true for conflict-affected girls and women with disabilities from the north-eastern and central parts of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique who had to take refuge in Internal Displaced People (IDP) resettlement camps in Metuge and Chiúre as the attacks and fighting intensified.

A Disability Inclusive Rapid Gender Analysis (DIRGA) was carried out by Girl Child Rights-GCR in partnership with Light for the Word and financial support from the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC). The DIRGA seeks to analyze accessibility and inclusiveness of humanitarian service delivery to conflict affected girls and women with disabilities in the resettlement centers and host communities in Metuge and Chiúre districts in Cabo Delgado. Primary data was collected in the districts of Metuge, and Chiúre between the 1st and 5th of November 2021. Most of the study participants were conflict-affected girls and women with disabilities, their families and community members of which some are project beneficiaries. Identification of the study participants and interpretation was facilitated by Disability Inclusion Community Development (DICD) Activists from Agência de Desenvolvimento Econômico Local de Cabo Delgado (ADEL), a Light for the World implementing partner in Cabo Delgado.

The Rapid Gender Analysis found that the armed conflict in Cabo Delgado resulted in family separation, increased exposure to Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), forced recruitment, sexual abuse, and exploitation. Additionally, girls and women with and without disabilities were compelled to take on adult gender roles and responsibilities that they are ill-prepared for and/or were coerced into engaging in risky behaviors to survive, cope, or care for their families. For example, narratives from girls and women with disabilities strongly indicate that at times food has been used as a weapon to perpetuate GBV to girls and women with and without disabilities. Even though this unique study was undertaken only in two districts, both primary and secondary data clearly highlights several drivers apart from the conflict that resulted in a systematic and persistent violation of the rights of girls and women affected by the conflict in Cabo Delgado.

Key Findings