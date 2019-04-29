29 Apr 2019

Deeply Saddened by Deadly Impact of Tropical Cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique, Secretary-General Appeals for More Humanitarian Response Funds

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 28 Apr 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19558-IHA/1466

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened at reports of loss of lives and destruction in Mozambique and Comoros as a result of tropical cyclone Kenneth, six weeks after cyclone Idai made landfall in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. He extends his condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims and to the Governments and peoples of Mozambique and Comoros.

The United Nations and humanitarian partners are supporting the national authorities in assessing needs and providing assistance.

The Secretary-General makes an appeal to the international community for additional resources, which are critically needed to fund the response in the immediate, medium and longer term.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

From static to dynamic: OCHA’s Situation Reports moving online

OCHA products are designed to help everyone involved in a humanitarian aid operation find the information they need to understand the context, organize an effective response and monitor results.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.