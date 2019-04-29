Deeply Saddened by Deadly Impact of Tropical Cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique, Secretary-General Appeals for More Humanitarian Response Funds

SG/SM/19558-IHA/1466

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened at reports of loss of lives and destruction in Mozambique and Comoros as a result of tropical cyclone Kenneth, six weeks after cyclone Idai made landfall in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. He extends his condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims and to the Governments and peoples of Mozambique and Comoros.

The United Nations and humanitarian partners are supporting the national authorities in assessing needs and providing assistance.

The Secretary-General makes an appeal to the international community for additional resources, which are critically needed to fund the response in the immediate, medium and longer term.