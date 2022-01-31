DEC Cyclone Idai Response Meta-Synthesis Report, December 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Between March 2019 and March 2021, thirteen of the DEC’s member agencies responded to the Cyclone Idai disaster in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

This report draws together lessons, good practice and challenges from members’ reports, external evaluations and other documents, framed around four of the Core Humanitarian Standard’s Commitments.

Summary of recommendations

While continuing to promote gender-transformative approaches, member agencies should improve the inclusion of people with disabilities and older people. This should be supported by coordinated needs assessments and consistent use of data. The expertise of specialist agencies should be maximised. Member agencies should continue to prioritise cash interventions wherever practicable, considering accessibility and protection. Cash should not be used to the exclusion of other interventions, and should always be regarded as a modality, rather than a sector in its own right. There is still room for development of cash programming within the WASH, education and shelter sectors, for instance. The DEC and its members should consider the findings of the Localisation paper and agree a common approach to implementation and measurement, working towards equitable partnerships that are truly led by local partners. Member agencies should continue to support formal coordination mechanisms, even when this is challenging. These will inevitably need to be supplemented with informal mechanisms, which should be supported by HQ teams. Member agencies should prioritise and systematise learning at both field and HQ levels, and find ways to embed lessons within their organisations