Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - 6 September 2019 - Mozambique

Mozambique

And an update on another operation following a cyclone, and that was the cyclones that hit Mozambique, Idai and Kenneth, and the impact of those cyclones continues to be felt in Mozambique. The storms impacted over 2.2 million people and left over 1.6 million people severely food insecure. To help boost food production, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), with support from IOM, has started to distribute seeds and farming tools to approximately 11,000 families impacted by Cyclone Idai and living in resettlement sites. Families who experienced crop damage and loss of food, or seed reserves and livestock have been prioritized. Households headed by women and other disadvantaged groups were also given priority.

