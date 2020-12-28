Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 24 December 2020 - Ukraine - Delivery of Aid, Mozambique

(excerpts)

Ukraine — Delivery of Aid

Turning to Ukraine, where we, along with our humanitarian partners, have now delivered 315 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid and refrigeration equipment to non-Government controlled areas in Eastern Ukraine. Yesterday, 25 trucks of shelter materials, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, water, sanitation, hygiene and non-food items were delivered for further distribution in Luhanska province. Today, 100 refrigerators from UNICEF — required for the storage of medical supplies — were transported to Donetsk province for further distribution to health-care facilities. We, along with our humanitarian partners, have been on the ground in eastern Ukraine since 2014, providing relief and protection assistance worth more than $1.2 billion. Each year, humanitarian organizations have reached more than a million people on both sides of the ‘contact line’.

Mozambique

Turning to Mozambique, the World Food Programme today said that they are extremely concerned about the dire humanitarian and food security situation in Northern Mozambique, brought on by escalating violence and displacement from Cabo Delgado. According to WFP, more than 900,000 people in Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Nampula are now facing crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity. With limited supplies reaching markets, the cost of food and household items has skyrocketed. Despite significant operational challenges, WFP plans to reach 750,000 people in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa provinces. The UN agency said that $117 million is required to provide support for the next 12 months in Mozambique. In the absence of enough funding, food supplies will be compromised leading to a reduction in rations or potential suspension of food distributions. As we have seen in other countries.