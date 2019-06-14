Cylone Idai and Kenneth: CERF response overview 2019 as of 14 June 2019

In March and April 2019, Southern Africa was hit by two subsequent cyclones that brought heavy flooding and left a trail of destruction across several countries. More than 3.4 million people are in need of urgent assistance.

CERF allocated a total of US$34.4 million to provide life-saving aid to affected communities. Within 48 hours after cyclone Idai made landfall, the Emergency Relief Coordinator announced an allocation of some $20 million to kicked off relief efforts in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

CERF began disbursing funds within five days of the grant application submission from Mozambique. A second allocation of $13 million provided urgent food, shelter, water and sanitation for people affected by Cyclone Kenneth in Comoros and Mozambique.