Cyclones Idai and Kenneth: Mozambique Government convenes international pledging conference for reconstruction and building resilience

Maputo - Mozambique will host an International Pledging Conference to secure support for reconstruction following the devastation caused by cyclones Idai and Kenneth, which affected about 1.85 million people. The event will be held on 31 May and 1 June in the city of Beira, in one of the areas worst hit by the cyclones.

The cyclones struck Mozambique in March and April, the first time the country has suffered from such devastating cyclones within six weeks. Cyclone Idai alone left more than 600 people dead and millions in need.

The conference is being organized by the Post Cyclone Reconstruction Secretariat, recently established by the Government of Mozambique to facilitate the reconstruction and building of resilience in the affected areas. "I personally witnessed the results of the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai during my recent visit to the affected areas. UNDP fully supports the efforts of the Government of Mozambique to achieve sustainable recovery and resilience," said Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Africa for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), who visited Mozambique in April to see the damage caused by the tropical cyclones.

The basis for the pledges is the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) - an in-depth technical study conducted by UNDP, the European Union, the World Bank and the African Development Bank. Mozambique Government Spokesperson Ana Comoana said that "this report forms the basis of the Beira conference".

According to the PDNA, Mozambique needs US$3.2 billion for post-cyclone reconstruction in the social, productive, and infrastructure areas affected in the Sofala, Manica, Tete, Zambezia, Inhambane, Nampula and Cabo Delgado provinces.

The first day will be dedicated to technical discussions, and the second will focus on pledges headlined by H.E. Felipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique.

UNDP is actively supporting the conference with policy and technical expertise, having provided assistance in recovery efforts from the very beginning. Going forward, UNDP will be working with all partners to advance recovery and help build resilience.

About 700 participants from international organizations, development partners, private sector and civil society organizations are expected to be present at the conference. Mozambique President H.E. Filipe Nyusi and several senior ministers will also participate.