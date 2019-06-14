14 Jun 2019

Cyclones Idai and Kenneth: CERF response overview 2019 as of 14 June 2019

Infographic
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
In March and April 2019, Southern Africa was hit by two subsequent cyclones that brought heavy flooding and left a trail of destruction across several countries. More than 3.4 million people are in need of urgent assistance.
CERF allocated a total of US$34.4 million to provide life-saving aid to affected communities. Within 48 hours after cyclone Idai made landfall, the Emergency Relief Coordinator announced an allocation of some $20 million to kicked off relief efforts in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.
CERF began disbursing funds within five days of the grant application submission from Mozambique. A second allocation of $13 million provided urgent food, shelter, water and sanitation for people affected by Cyclone Kenneth in Comoros and Mozambique.

