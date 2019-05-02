Cyclone Kenneth: UNDP Ready to Assist Reconstruction

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Mozambique expresses solidarity to the people and the Government of Mozambique on the aftermath of cyclone Kenneth and stands ready to assist in the reconstruction, alongside with other United Nations agencies as well as other stakeholders.

Just six weeks after the country was hit by deadly Cyclone Idai on 14 March, Cyclone Kenneth made landfall on April 25 inflicting substantial damage to the economic and social life in the Cabo Delgado province. UNDP will deploy experts to assess the situation on the ground and assist the Government to evaluate the post disaster needs, as well as contribute to sustainable recovery.

With maximum sustained wind speed of 225 km/hour and gusts that reached 270km/hour, the storm ripped off roofs and generated heavy rainfall resulting in massive flooding.

According to Government preliminary figures, more than 160,000 people have been affected, largely in the rural region, many now needing shelter, food and water. More than 35,000 homes on the cyclones path were partially or fully destroyed by the storm.

The disaster comes as the country is reeling less than two months after Cyclone Idai devastated central provinces, killing more than 600 people, unleashing a cholera epidemic, wiping out crops in the Mozambique’s breadbasket, forcing a million people to rely on food assistance to survive, and causing massive destruction of homes, schools and infrastructure in one of the world’s poorest countries.

The UN and partners continue to support the Government-led humanitarian responses to Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. Cyclone Kenneth marks the first time two cyclones have made landfall in Mozambique during the same season, further stressing the Government’s limited resources.

Cyclone Kenneth may require a major new humanitarian operation while the ongoing Cyclone Idai response targeting 3 million people in three countries remains critically underfunded. The families whose lives have been turned upside down by these climate-related disasters urgently need the generosity of the international community to survive over the coming months.

For more information, please contact:

Luis Zaqueu luis.zaqueu@undp.org +258 82 308 2470; www.mz.undp.org

About UNDP:

UNDP partners with people at all levels of society to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for everyone. We offer global perspective and local insight to help empower lives and build resilient nations.