01 May 2019

Cyclone Kenneth: Stories of resilience and generosity amid the destruction

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 01 May 2019 View Original
© Saviano Abreu, OCHA
© Saviano Abreu, OCHA

Story and photos by Saviano Abreu, OCHA

Cyclone Kenneth is the strongest tropical storm to ever make landfall in Mozambique. It hit Cabo Delgado province on 25 April and left a path of destruction and a population in dire need of urgent humanitarian assistance. Kenneth came only six weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique and killed more than 600 people.

Together with an OCHA team, I came to Pemba, in Cabo Delgado, the day after the second cyclone hit. I came straight from Beira where for the past month I was part of the response to Cyclone Idai.

