Cyclone Kenneth - Mozambique Situation Report #5 (as of 4 May 2019)

Key figures (to date)

• 213,462 affected people in Cabo Delgado and 29,837 people affected in Nampula (preliminary estimates from INGC)

• 34,674 houses partially or completely destroyed in Cabo Delgado and 2,634 in Nampula

• 9 districts identified in Cabo Delgado and 4 in Nampula as the most impacted

• 36,437 affected people assisted

Highlights

• The World Food Programme is ramping up support to communities in northern Mozambique impacted by Cyclone Kenneth, the second major tropical storm to hit the country in six weeks – and the strongest on record.

• The cyclone and the torrential rains that followed have affected 243,300 people in the Provinces of Nampula and Cabo Delgado (current estimation), devastating their crops of maize and cassava, major sources of food and income in the region.

• Cases of cholera have emerged in Pemba city and the district of Mecufi. Shortages of potable water in many locations have been reported by the World Health Organization. There are also concerns about the situation at health centres.

• Where access was possible, Multi-Sectoral Rapid Assessments (MRA) took place in the districts of Quissangua, Ibo, Mecufi and Macomia, with results informing the operational response of involved humanitarian actors.

• The drone operations team, led by INCG and WFP, is supporting the assessments efforts with the objective to accelerate data collection and mapping critical to the response deployment.

• WFP assistance to communities impacted by the cyclone is underway with 36,437 affected people receiving assistance in the districts of Macomia, Quissanga, Mecujo and Ibo.

• Training sessions on protection and protection against sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) was held with partners in March. New sessions are planned as WFP responds to escalated needs of the affected people. This will also include staff and volunteers.