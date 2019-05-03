Cyclone Kenneth - Mozambique Situation Report #4 (as of 1 May 2019)

Key figures (to date)

• 199,836 affected people in Cabo Delgado and 13,170 people affected in Nampula (preliminary estimates from INGC)

• 34,674 houses partially or completely destroyed in Cabo Delgado and 2,634 in Nampula

• 20,038 people hosted in accommodation centers throughout the province

• 9 districts identified in Cabo Delgado and 4 in Nampula as the most impacted

• 26,313 affected people assisted

Highlights

• With rain pausing on 1 May, the World Food Programme MI8 helicopters could resume operations and access isolated areas such as Ibo, Quissangua and Mucojo, transporting a total of 12,805 kg of food and non-food items (NFIs) to those most in need.

• Assessments taking place in Mucojo district and Ibo and Matemo islands reported extensive damage with challenging access to water, food and shelter. People are reportedly sleeping in the open after the destruction of houses and relying on mosquito nets for fishing.

• WFP assistance to communities impacted by the cyclone is underway with 26,313 affected people in the districts of Palma, Mocimba de Praia, Macomia and Ibo receiving assistance.

• Food distributions in these locations are accompanied by shelter material and, when possible, water purification tablets and health kits provided by humanitarian partners.

• Logistics, Emergency Telecommunication, Shelter, Protection and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Clusters are now operational in Cabo Delgado and are coordinating the assistance.

• WFP will work to address issues regarding Protection against Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) through and awareness campaign and by actively engaging in and overseeing distributions by cooperating partners and local authorities.