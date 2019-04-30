Cyclone Kenneth - Mozambique Situation Report #3 (as of 29 April 2019)

Key figures (to date)

35,000 houses partially or destroyed - 37,696 people hosted in accommodation centers throughout the province - 9 districts identified in Cabo Delgado and 4 in Nampula as the most impacted - 11,422 affected people assisted

Highlights

Two WFP UNHAS MI-8 helicopters. which can carry 3 tons of cargo, landed in Pemba on 29 April to operate in inaccessible areas.

The World Food Programme has begun distributing assistance to communities impacted by the cyclone, reaching at least 11,422 affected people in the districts of Palma, Mocimba de Praia, Macomia and Ibo.

The cyclone hit an already vulnerable population, who in many areas were affected by violence and poverty.

The city of Pemba experienced flooding in several areas due to the deluge of rain in the past three days. Flooding has also been reported in the districts of Mecuge and Mecufi.

In the districts of Quissanga, Macomia and Ibo, reports are that entire villages have been destroyed with communities unable to sustain their livelihoods. The situation is similar along the coast, in locations like Ponta Pangane and Mucojo. Islands such as Quirimba, Ibo, Matemo and Tambuzi are left isolated, with boats not able to reach land.

Cyclone Kenneth struck north-eastern Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province on Thursday 25 April – the strongest tropical storm to ever hit the country – and has caused widespread destruction and displacement.

Situation Update

The cyclone made landfall as a category 4 storm in the province of Cabo Delgado between the Punta Pangane in Mucojo district and Quissingua district. The width of its destructive path is estimated to be around 50km, while its length is still to be assessed. So far, 38 deaths have been reported by the government.

At least 35,000 houses have been completely or partially destroyed, while at least 21,717 school children have had their classrooms demolished and 5 health facilities have been damaged.

The stalling of the weather system is expected to cause significant flooding. At the end of the rainy season, river levels were already high, and the government has disseminated risk alerts on the river basins of Messalo, Montepuez, Megaruma.

The destruction caused by the cyclone is compounded by the impact it has on agriculture, livelihoods and food and nutrition security. Preliminary government assessments report 31,300 hectares of crops lost. With Cyclone Kenneth hitting at the peak of the harvest season, the short-, mid- and long-term availability of food is worrisome.

Cabo Delgado has the second highest rate of chronic malnutrition in the country (53 percent compared to the national average of 43 percent) and areas with high levels of chronic food insecurity. According to the latest SETSAN (Secretáriado Técnico de Segurança Alimentar e Nutricional) Acute Food Insecurity report (October 2018), the four districts of Mocimboa da Praia, Quissanga, Nangade and Macomia require humanitarian food assistance; the same districts are among those impacted by the cyclone.