Cyclone Kenneth - Mozambique Situation Report #2 (as of 27 April 2019)
Key figures (to date)
• 163,000 affected people (preliminary estimates from INGC)
• 29,550 houses destroyed
• 23,760 people hosted in accommodation centers throughout the province
• 9 affected districts identified in Cabo Delgado and 5 in Nampula
Highlights
Tropical Cyclone Kenneth which made landfall in Cabo Delgado on 25 April has left a trail of destruction in impacted areas.
To date, the cyclone has caused the death of at least five people in Pemba city, Macomia district and on Ibo Island, according to government reports.
In the districts of Quissanga, Macomia and Ibo, reports are that entire villages have been destroyed with communities left without shelter, food, crops and assets. Communication remains challenging in many coastal areas and access by boat to islands is difficult.
Loss of electricity as well as road damages have also been reported with at least one collapsed bridge reducing access to northern districts in the province. Schools and health centers have sustained damage as well.
On 25 April, WFP finalized the distribution of a one-month ration of maize, pulses, oil and salt to 1,900 people in Palma and 4,000 people at risk in Mocimba de Praia, meeting their immediate food needs in the aftermath of the cyclone.
A Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) aircraft was made available on 27 April to fly along coastal cities of Cabo Delgado and the islands north of Ibo to assess impact. The rapid aerial assessment carried out by the National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC), MAF, WFP, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) reported massive damages.
On 27 April, the Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho de Rosario, accompanied by the Governor of Cabo Delgado, the Minister of State Administration and INGC Director General visited accommodation centers in Pemba. The delegation is scheduled to fly over the cyclone-affected districts of Ibo, Mocimba Da Praia and Macomia on 28 April.
WFP, via its partner in Macomia, has initiated food distributions and, on 28 April, is making available from Beira an MI-8 helicopter to operate in inaccessible areas.
Situation Update
It is the first time in recorded history that the country has experienced two tropical cyclones in the same season. This cyclone may give rise to flash floods, landslides and extensive river flooding as heavy rains continue.
The government reported that thousands of hectares of agricultural land have been destroyed, nearing and at harvest time, which will affect the food security in months to come.
INGC preliminary reports indicate that the districts of Ibo, Macomia and Quissanga are the most affected with 90% of infrastructure reported to be severely compromised on Ibo islands. Further government rapid assessments are underway, and priority has been given to these areas.
INGC has indicated that 23,670 people are being hosted in accommodation centers prepared by the government in the districts of Pemba, Quissanga, Mocimboa da Praia and Metuge.
In Pemba city, 11 accommodation centers have been established in schools, churches and sports facilities to host 4,507 people, including 1,000 children.
Initial reports from Nampula province indicate that another 42,000 people have been displaced owing to rains and flooding (figures are to be confirmed). Government authorities are currently evacuating populations from high risk areas in Nacala and Nacala Velha districts and some 42,000 people (to be confirmed) have been displaced by heavy rains and flooding.