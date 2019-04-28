Cyclone Kenneth - Mozambique Situation Report #2 (as of 27 April 2019)

Key figures (to date)

• 163,000 affected people (preliminary estimates from INGC)

• 29,550 houses destroyed

• 23,760 people hosted in accommodation centers throughout the province

• 9 affected districts identified in Cabo Delgado and 5 in Nampula

Highlights

Tropical Cyclone Kenneth which made landfall in Cabo Delgado on 25 April has left a trail of destruction in impacted areas.

To date, the cyclone has caused the death of at least five people in Pemba city, Macomia district and on Ibo Island, according to government reports.

In the districts of Quissanga, Macomia and Ibo, reports are that entire villages have been destroyed with communities left without shelter, food, crops and assets. Communication remains challenging in many coastal areas and access by boat to islands is difficult.

Loss of electricity as well as road damages have also been reported with at least one collapsed bridge reducing access to northern districts in the province. Schools and health centers have sustained damage as well.

On 25 April, WFP finalized the distribution of a one-month ration of maize, pulses, oil and salt to 1,900 people in Palma and 4,000 people at risk in Mocimba de Praia, meeting their immediate food needs in the aftermath of the cyclone.

A Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) aircraft was made available on 27 April to fly along coastal cities of Cabo Delgado and the islands north of Ibo to assess impact. The rapid aerial assessment carried out by the National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC), MAF, WFP, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) reported massive damages.

On 27 April, the Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho de Rosario, accompanied by the Governor of Cabo Delgado, the Minister of State Administration and INGC Director General visited accommodation centers in Pemba. The delegation is scheduled to fly over the cyclone-affected districts of Ibo, Mocimba Da Praia and Macomia on 28 April.