Cyclone Kenneth - COVID-19 Preparedness Assessment in the resettlement sites Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a global pandemic, heightening the risk to vulnerable populations, internally displaced people and people on the move. On 22 March 2020, the Government of Mozambique officially declared the first positive COVID-19 case, and since then the caseload has increased to 104 as of 12 May 2020; according to the Ministry of Health 74 of these cases are in Cabo Delgado.

Concern about the potential spread of COVID-19 in Mozambique was elevated in late March, when according to Mozambique’s National Migration Service (SENAMI) over 14,000 Mozambican migrants returned from South Africa over the Ressano Garcia border within a span of a few days, as South Africa declared lockdown due to COVID-19, further heightening the risk to vulnerable population especially the internally displaced population.