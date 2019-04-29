29 Apr 2019

Cyclone Kenneth Continues To Drench Mozambique

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 29 Apr 2019 View Original

Rain-soaked Mozambique is bracing for still more rain from Cyclone Kenneth.

"It's been raining hard since Sunday morning," said Deborah Nguyen, spokeswoman for the U.N. World Food Program. "We are very worried because, according to the forecasts, heavy rain is expected for the next four days."

The rain is causing floods and landslides already. More rain will add more misery, cutting off roads that aid groups are using to transport urgently needed supplies, including food and medicine.

Nearly 200,000 people are in danger in the northern city of Pemba.

Mozambique's National Institute of Disaster Management said Sunday more than 23,000 people have no shelter and nearly 35,000 homes have been partly or completely destroyed.

Prime Minister Carlos Do Rosario said the death toll from Kenneth stands at five. Before reaching Mozambique, Kenneth swept over the island nation of Comoros, killing three people.

On Sunday, the U.N. released $13 million to "provide lifesaving food, shelter, health, water and sanitation assistance to people affected by Tropical Cyclone Kenneth."

Kenneth is the second cyclone to hit the impoverished southern African country in six weeks.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

From static to dynamic: OCHA’s Situation Reports moving online

OCHA products are designed to help everyone involved in a humanitarian aid operation find the information they need to understand the context, organize an effective response and monitor results.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.