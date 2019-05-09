Cyclone Idai Disaster Relief by Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, Report 5, Activities as of May 8, 2019

The following report summarizes Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (BTCF) relief actions in Mozambique as of May 8.

Located at the center of the Sofala Province, the Nhamatanda District, with the principle town being Nhamatanda, continues to feel the negative impacts brought by Cyclone Idai to the 15,000 members of its community, with significant infrastructure damages, wide spread food insecurity, and disrupted schooling.

The districts of Nhamatanda, Buzi, and Chibabava remain difficult to reach and assist. BTCF, in communication with the Sofala Province Government, will focus on providing immediate relief to over 10,000 households impacted by Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda by the end of May, while assessing additional opportunities to provide assistance.

Summary of Cyclone Idai Relief Efforts in Mozambique as of May 8th 2019.

Total Aid Distribution:

10,695 households have been provided livelihood items, dry rations and agriculture kits in Mozambique: 6466 households (Tica), 472 households (Dondo), 1663 households (Matenga), and 2094 households (Lamego).

Medical Aid: