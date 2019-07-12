Cyclone Idai and Kenneth: Responding as a Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement

Cyclone Idai made landfall on 15 March 2019 in central Mozambique, wreaking havoc on Beira and its surrounding areas, resulting in significant damage and destruction to homes and settlements, health, water and sanitation facilities, as well as large swathes of crops, affecting more than 1.5 million people. On 25 April, a second cyclone made landfall in northern Mozambique, affecting a further 170,000 people in an area faced by armed violence.

Even before these disasters hit, Mozambique Red Cross was there, providing early warning and early actions to prepare communities in high-risk areas and prepositioning aid items. Volunteers quickly sprung into action, reconnecting lost loved ones, supporting rescue efforts and delivering emergency relief.

The Red Cross is supporting those most vulnerable in providing shelter; health; water, sanitation and hygiene promotion; restoring family links; psychosocial support; livelihoods; and dignified management of the dead. Red Cross has reached more than 164,000 of the most vulnerable with emergency relief so far.