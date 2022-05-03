Cyclone Gombe Response Education Cluster Update #1

Context

Cyclone Gombe made landfall on 11 March 2022 impacting the center provinces of Mozambique. The impact on the education sector has been significant with thousands of classrooms damaged and destroyed. The provinces affected by Cyclone Gombe have faced repeated climatic emergencies continually destroying multiple classrooms which have been built using conventional, mixed or precarious materials rather than resilient construction methods. In addition, 32 schools are being used as accommodation centers with populations seeking refuge after their homes were destroyed. Following the damage of the cyclone hundreds of children remain out school due to the inability to hold classes, unsafe conditions and loss of teaching and learning materials.