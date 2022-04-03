Cyclone Gombe Report # 2 - Protection Observations - Transit Centers, Monapo & Meconta District, Nampula Province, 30 March 2022

The assessment was carried out by the Protection Working Group from 12- 24 March 2022 and information obtained for this report came from informal discussions with IDP families present in the site and direct participatory observation.This Protection Report contains observations and feedback collected by the Protection Working Group during the large presence of impacted persons in transit centers - the recommendations contained in this report are to be used either for immediate advocacy or for improvements of future responses.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Gombe hit the coastal area of Nampula and Zambezia provinces on 11 March 2022. INGD reported over 730k persons affected (over 148k families). At the height of the evacuations/displacement, some 23k persons have been displaced/evacuated into 52 transit centers. There are presently 6,981 persons considered presently displaced. During the first three weeks of the emergency, (11-25 March 2022), the Nampula Protection Working Group visited Monapo, Meconta and Corrane during which visits were also done to 19 of the 25 transit centers. During these visits to Transit Center, Protection partners assessed the protection situation of each accommodation centers, raised awareness on PSEA and Linha Verde, identified persons with specific vulnerabilities and in need of protection services, and distributed protection guidance to district authorities and accommodation center focal points.

The initial protection response was done in coordination with the government (both INGD’s Safeguarding Department and the Acao Social). The government has also been responding by sending nurses and providing social services to support as well as police to ensure security of those impacted by the Cyclone. Initial food distributions have also been organized. Displaced families in accommodation centers identified their basic needs to be food and shelter and protection needs to include loss of civil documentation, MHPSS and protection risks, especially GBV, as they remain in the accommodation centers.