Cyclone Gombe Flash Report: Preliminary Observations Corrane IDP Resettlement Site, Meconta, Nampula Province, 16 March 2022

The assessment was carried out by the Protection Cluster on 15 March 2022 and information obtained for this report came from informal discussions with IDP families present in the site and direct participatory observation.

Despite challenges in access due to road conditions, the Protection Cluster reached Corrane IDP resettlement site in order to assess the damage by Cyclone Gombe and make some preliminary observations of the site.

Loss or destroyed health care center and its health services

The large emergency tents that are used as health care centers were either totally destroyed or had been blown away - health care staff mentioned that medicine, chairs and some instru- ments had been either lost, destroyed or looted. This situation exacerbates the already difficult access of IDPs to health care services as cases of malaria and water borne diseases have been reported to have increased in the camp. The maternity center is also no longer functional leaving no option for IDPs as the tents are now gone and the impassable roads leading to the site that will be too challenging for health care workers to visit.

Inaccessible main road from the highway to the IDP site

Access to the Corrane IDP Resettlement site is extremely challenging – roads are blocked, broken and flooded between Corrane town and Corrane IDP site and thus, impassable by either four-wheel vehicle and in some places during the visit even motorcycles had to be pushed over flooded parts. The main access is through an alternative road, which is also in the same condition. These pose serious access issues for the IDPs themselves in cases of medical emergencies, access to education for children for the school in the nearby host community, and access to markets and livelihoods.

Shelters are destroyed and majority are in need of repair

Preliminary data shared by the Chief of Post reported that around 1600 emergency shelters had been impacted by Cyclone Gombe. Based on direct observation, while some emergency shelters were completely destroyed and require a full replacement kit, a significant majority of the emergency shelters are partially damaged, and households will require immediate shelter material and tools kits to repair their houses. IDP families explained that those whose homes have been destroyed are now temporarily living in the shelters of other families, thus creating over-crowding. This situation could potentially lead to issues of privacy and increase the risk of GBV if the arrangement will take longer. It is also important to note, that large amounts of water will be needed to create the mud needed to close up walls that had been “melted” off by the rain and wind. IDPs appealed for durable shelters and requested for the immediate distribution of mosquito nets and plastic tarpaulin. The later is to be used for roofing and cladding of mud daub walls.

Access to food and livelihoods

IDPs we were able to meet mentioned that part of their food stock had been destroyed by the cyclone and rain that followed. Therefore, it is possible that the food ration for a large part of the population has significantly reduced. For families who have mashambas, many have mentioned that their crops have been partially or entirely impacted by the cyclone.