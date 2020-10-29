CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 29 October 2020

Afghanistan

Between 1 January and 30 September 2020, 5,939 civilian casualties (2,117 killed and 3,822 injured) were recorded across Afghanistan due to conflict. Children account for 1,848 of these casualties. Schools and health facilities continue to be targeted by parties to the conflict, as evidenced by the attack on a Kabul education centre on 24 October and attacks on 15 health facilities in Helmand province. Ground-fighting has caused the most casualties so far in 2020, compared with the number of casualties resulting from IED attacks. Attacks on civilians have impacts including permanent physical disability, decreased health and well-being in the long term, and financial loss and displacement.

Cameroon

On 24 October, armed men attacked a private school in the city of Kumba (Southwest region), killing at least eight children aged between 12 and 14, and injuring a dozen more. The crisis in the Southwest and Northwest regions is affecting access to education, with attacks on education facilities and security threats to teachers and students. Over 80% of schools in these two regions are closed and 80% of children are out of school. The school year in Cameroon started on 5 October. Past trends indicate that attacks on schools, teachers and students increase the weeks before and after the start of the school year.

Mozambique

The number of IDPs in Mozambique increased from 15,000 in late 2018 to 424,200 (1.4% of Mozambique's population) by September 2020, mainly as a result of the ongoing insurgency in Cabo Delgado province. Conflict has displaced some 310,000 people (13% of Cabo Delgado's population) in northern Mozambique since 2017. Currently, approximately 19,500 IDPs (3,981 households) are living in government-run relief centres. Most displaced families are sheltering with other households, creating a strain on common resources. Displaced populations are in immediate need of food, WASH, and access to health services and shelter. Response is ongoing but current quantities of aid are reported insufficient to attend to all those in need.

