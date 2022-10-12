CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 12 October 2022

Armenia

More than 7,600 people have been displaced following an escalation of hostilities on 13 September between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. A ceasefire was reached on the following day. Around 160,000 people have been affected, mainly in the three regions (marzes) of Syunik, Gegharkunik and Vayots Dzor in Armenia. The displaced people - mostly older people, women, and children – fled to neighbouring regions, where they are staying with friends and relatives, in public buildings, or in unknown locations. The escalation resulted in the damage of 95 structures, including two schools and one hospital. Damage to infrastructure reportedly has resulted in interruptions in water, electricity, and gas supply. Based on initial needs assessment, shelter and protection are among the top priorities. Other needs include food, non-food items, and livelihood support. In 2020, escalation over the same disputed region resulted in the displacement of up to 90,000 people from Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Honduras

Floods and landslides across all of Honduras' 18 departments over several weeks had affected some 77,000 people by the end of September, and 16,000 had been evacuated to temporary collective shelters. The passage of Tropical Storm Julia on 9 October has made it difficult for flood-displaced people to return home and people are staying in shelters or with friends and relatives. More than 100,000 hectares of crops have been impacted, especially bananas, corns, and beans, reducing access to food, and affecting people’s livelihoods particularly in rural areas. Food and drinking water, shelter, WASH assistance, livelihood support and psychosocial assistance are recently reported needs. Many people suffered loss of homes and livelihoods in Hurricanes Eta and Iota in 2020 and had not yet recovered economically. Damage to road infrastructure and flooding have hampered humanitarian access. There is risk of further flooding as the hurricane season normally lasts until end November.

Mozambique

Non-state armed groups launched four attacks in Nampula province in September, displacing up to 47,000 of whom at least 12,000 remain in Eráti district. Some are still lacking shelter, food, and medicine. Since 2017, nearly 1 million people have been displaced in Cabo Delgado (92% of total), Niassa, and Nampula provinces in northern Mozambique as a result of the insurgency that began in Cabo Delgado and has extended into neighbouring provinces. Around one-third of displaced people are living in displacement sites and the rest are living in host communities. Assessments have shown that more than half of them are children. Many people have suffered repeated displacement and live in overcrowded conditions, with up to five families per home. Some have begun returning to their places of origin, where they face insecurity, limited access to basic services, and protection risks including gender-based violence and child recruitment. The displaced people are in need of shelter, food, NFIs, WASH, protection, and mental health support.

