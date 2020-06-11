CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 11 June 2020

Cameroon

Attacks on humanitarian workers in NW and SW Cameroon are increasing. Humanitarian organisations report that workers have been harassed, illegally detained, or kidnapped by the Cameroonian military and by separatist groups. In the last 2 months, six attacks have been recorded on humanitarian health facilities in the NW and SW, the most recent on 3 June when health workers in Ndop (NW) were attacked. Checkpoints set up by separatist groups have been used in some attacks against humanitarian workers. While the military has denied all allegations, separatist groups have stated on social media that aid organisations have to obtain express permissions from their own governments before they operate in the NW and SW. The number of groups operating in the anglophone area appears to make this approval process cumbersome, further constraining access in the English-speaking areas.

Mozambique

Continuing attacks in Cabo Delgado province are decreasing humanitarian aid access and hampering humanitarian operations in the area. The last attack of 29 May destroyed the local offices of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is suspending activities in the Macomia region after the health centre (Macomia Health Centre) where it provided medical support was destroyed in an attack. The attack resulted in 17 civilian fatalities and an evacuation of humanitarian staff from the area. Insurgents also attacked surrounding villages of Litamanda, Chai, Nova Zambezia and Nova Vida, and sabotaged the Macomia electricity sub-station, cutting off electricity in Cabo Delgado’s northern districts. Insurgents released all inmates held in the Macomia prison, thereby increasing insecurity and protection concerns for residents and humanitarian workers in the area.

Niger

Some 2.7 million people are now projected in severe food insecurity (IPC-3 and above) over June-August, an increase from the 2 million previously estimated. The revised projection takes into account the impact of COVID-19, with analysis conducted by the National Mechanism for the Prevention and Management of Disasters and Food Crises (DNPGCCA) and NGOs. COVID-19 containment measures have negatively affected the livelihoods of small-scale producers and urban households dependent on informal labour, reducing purchasing power. Nigerian refugees in Diffa and Maradi regions, and Malian refugees in Tillabery and Tahoua regions along with IDPs are particularly vulnerable to food insecurity. Crisis level (IPC-3) food insecurity is expected over June-August in Diffa region, parts of Maradi, Tahoua and Tillabery regions, and in the capital, Niamey.

