CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 03 December 2020

Madagascar

Some 1.5 million people, equivalent to half the population of southern Madagascar, are in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) food insecurity or worse and need emergency assistance, including 75,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women. The figure is three times what was forecast mid-year. The crisis is driven by three consecutive years of drought and the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy and access to livelihoods. Staple food prices are above the five-year average and an atypically severe lean season (normally December-February) is anticipated. Affected households are adopting negative coping mechanisms to meet their food needs. In Amboasary (one of the worst affected districts), three out of four children have quit school to help their parents forage for food. People have resorted to selling cattle, farm tools, and kitchen utensils in order to obtain food.

Mozambique

Displacement is on the rise in northern Cabo Delgado as attacks on civilian populations continue. Between 28 October and 25 November, over 45,000 people fled the northern district of Muidumbe due to attacks by (non-state) armed groups, pushing some people into situations of repeated displacement. Over 37,000 of the people fleeing Muidumbe travelled north to Mueda district. Some 5,000 moved south to Montepuez district and 3,000 travelled to the provincial capital Pemba by road. Nearly half of the displaced are children, 30% are women and 22% are men. Since the beginning of the conflict, over 144,000 displaced people are in hard-to-reach areas in Cabo Delgado due to insecurity. Among the main needs reported by displaced people are food, shelter, and non-food items.

Syria

Northwest Syria (NWS) is recording high numbers of COVID-19 cases in a context of inadequate healthcare. As at 18 November, a total of 13,179 confirmed cases (95 deaths) have been reported, 7,530 cases in the Idlib area and 5,649 in northern Aleppo governorate. The healthcare capacity throughout NWS is ill-equipped to treat the volume of patients with COVID-19. There are only five dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Idlib city treating severe cases. Most of the 80 ventilators in the region and 75% of the ICU beds in NWS are in use.

