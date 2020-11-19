COVID-19 Update Situation Report No. 9 As of 09 November 2020

• As of 08 November, there were 13,768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mozambique;

• According to the Ministry of Health (MISAU) between 26 October – 01 November there were:

o 43.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Mozambique;

o 1,002 positive test results (11% positivity test rate);

o 740 people recovered from COVID-19; o 7 deaths from COVID-19; and

• The majority of active cases are in Maputo City accounting for 74% of the total number of active cases in Mozambique;

• The results of the 9th epidemiology survey conducted in Matola City indicates 3.56% of the population of the city have COVID-19 antibodies. The worst affected group were adults between 35 – 59 with 4.5% presenting with antibodies; and

• On 29 October, H.E. President Nyusi addressed the nation and outlined further easing of restrictions introduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including: o Resumption of 7th grade on the 2nd of November; o Resumption of national championships without spectators; and o Resumption of tourist visas being issued. Travelers entering with a negative PCR test conducted within the previous 72 hours will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days.