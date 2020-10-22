COVID-19 Update Situation Report No. 8 As of 21 October 2020

MOZAMBIQUE’S HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 21 October, there were 11,190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mozambique;

• According to the Ministry of Health (MISAU) between 12 – 18 October there were 13,136 COVID-19 tests conducted with 865 positive results, a 6.5% positivity rate, in which 46% of positive cases were asymptomatic. 1,175 people recovered and 4 people died from COVID-19 during this period;

• Combined, Maputo City and Province account for 65% of the total number of active cases in Mozambique;

• MISAU launched an epidemiological survey in the city of Beira, the seventh such survey in the country to understand how the virus spread through the city; and

• On 02 October, the Minister for Education announced the resumption of face-to-face classes for students in Grade 12. Over 168,000 students returned to face-toface classes in the context of the phased relaxation of the COVID-19 prevention measures. 222 schools reopened following approval by authorities, 89 schools were not approved and 105 schools were not evaluated. There will be an automatic progress of children in non-exam years (Grades 1-6, 8, 9 and 11) grades to the next grade in 2021 and the adaption of the curriculum to reflect the changes