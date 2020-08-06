COVID-19 Update Situation Report No. 6 As of 6 August 2020 [EN/PT]

This report is produced by the UN Resident Coordinator Office in Mozambique covering the period from 13 July to 6 August 2020.

MOZAMBIQUE’S HIGHLIGHTS

H.E. President Nyusi addressed the Nation on 5 August and enacted a new State of Emergency that will begin on 8 August for 30 days;

The President outlined the phased recovery of economic activities over three phases which will be adopted gradually and cautiously;

A new analysis of the epidemiological situation of COVID-19 indicates that local transmission is now the predominant form of the spread of COVID-19 in Mozambique and the majority (58%) of those infected are asymptomatic;

Two epidemiological surveys carried out in Pemba City and Nampula City were completed and the preliminary results released; and