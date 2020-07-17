COVID-19 Update Situation Report No. 5 As of 12 July 2020 [EN/PT]

This report is produced by the UN Resident Coordinator Office in Mozambique. It covers the period from 6 June to 12 July 2020.

MOZAMBIQUE’S HIGHLIGHTS

On 28 June, H.E. President Nyusi announced the third extension of the State of Emergency until 30 July (Presidential Decree No.21/2020). The State of Emergency came into force on 1 April;

On 6 June, the Minister of Health declared Pemba as the 2nd geographical location in Mozambique with community transmission of COVID-19 due to the rapid spread of the disease and the epidemiological profile of the cases. The 1st geographical location with community transmission was the City of Nampula;

The Director-General of the Disaster Management National Institute and the Humanitarian Coordinator, on behalf of the humanitarian community, launched two appeals to guide action and for resource mobilization: 1) Flash Appeal for COVID-19 Mozambique, under the updated COVID-19 Global HRP, calling for US$68 million to address the immediate life-saving and critical humanitarian and protection needs of the most vulnerable and at-risk during the pandemic;

2) Rapid Response Plan for Cabo Delgado that seeks US$35.5 million and will prioritize the urgent needs of those who have been affected by the increasing violence in the province;

On 19 June, the International Community COVID-19 Taskforce (ICCT) and the Government of Mozambique met for the fifth time to discuss the international community’s support to the response to COVID-19 in Mozambique;