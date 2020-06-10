COVID-19 Update Situation Report No. 4 As of 6 June 2020 [EN/PT]

This report is produced by the UN Resident Coordinator Office in Mozambique. It covers the period from 12 May to 6 June 2020.

Mozambique's Highlights

On 28 May, H.E. President Nyusi addressed the nation and announced the second extension of the State of Emergency until 29 June. The State of Emergency came into force on 1 April and was first extended on 29 April for a period of 30 days;

The Director-General of the Disaster Management National Institute and the Humanitarian Coordinator, on behalf of the humanitarian community, launched two appeals to guide action and for resource mobilization on 4 June: 1) Mozambique’s Flash COVID-19 Appeal, under the updated COVID-19 Global HRP, with a call of US$68 million to address the immediate life-saving and critical humanitarian and protection needs of the most vulnerable and most at-risk during the pandemic;

2) Rapid Response Plan for Cabo Delgado that seeks US$35.5 million and will prioritize the urgent needs of those who have been affected by the increasing violence in the province;

On 18 May, the International Community COVID-19 Taskforce (ICCT) and the Government of Mozambique met to discuss the international community’s support to the response to COVID-19 in Mozambique;

On 22 May, WFP managed the logistics to bring to Mozambique the third Jack-Ma Foundation’s donation of 500 respirators, 40 thousand surgical masks, thousands of personal protective equipment and 100 thermoscans amongst other items; and