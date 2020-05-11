COVID-19 Update Situation Report No. 3 As of 11 May 2020 [EN/PT]

This report is produced by the UN Resident Coordinator Office in Mozambique. It covers the period from 24 April to 11 May 2020.

MOZAMBIQUE’S HIGHLIGHTS

• On 29 April, H.E. President Nyusi addressed the nation and announced the extension of the State of Emergency until 30 May 2020. The State of Emergency came into force on 1st April;

• Currently, there are 103 cumulative confirmed cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. The first case was confirmed on 22 March 2020;

• The GoM is planning a need for approx. US$700 million to face the health crisis, its socio-economic consequences and immediate budget contingencies;

• For the Health part alone, the Ministry of Health foresees in its COVID-19 Response Plan an updated budget of approx. US$260 million for a period of six months. So far, partners have pledged US$73 million in support to the health sector plan. Top urgent actions that need more resources: procuring supplies; strengthening preparedness; and social mobilization;

• On 7 May, the updated COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) was launched with a US$ 6.7 billion appeal to protect millions of lives and stem the spread of coronavirus;

• Mozambique is part of the updated COVID-19 GHRP with an appeal of US$68 million, of which US$16 million are for the health sector and US$52 million for non-health sectors. The Emergency Appeal aims at addressing immediate life-saving and lifesustaining humanitarian and protection needs, prioritizing those who have already been affected by consecutive shocks and are most at-risk during the pandemic.

• The UN Mozambique finalized two plans to guide action and for resource mobilization: 1) COVID-19 Humanitarian Emergency Appeal, under the COVID-19 GHRP; and 2) a ONE UN Multi-sectoral Support Plan for the immediate and medium-term COVID-19 response. The plan includes US$22.7 million in support to the health sector.