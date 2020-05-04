COVID-19 Update Situation Report No. 2 As of 24 April 2020

This report is produced by the UN Resident Coordinator Office in Mozambique. It covers the period from 8 to 24 April 20.

MOZAMBIQUE’S HIGHLIGHTS

• The State of Emergency came into force on 1st April and will last until 0h00 of 30 April;

• Currently, there are 65 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. The first case was confirmed on 22 March 2020;

• The GoM is planning a need for approx. US$700 million in budget response to face the health crisis, its socioeconomic consequences and immediate budget contingencies; Until now, development partners have mobilized around US$390 million;

• The Ministry of Health updated its COVID-19 Response Plan, with a budget of approx. US$63 million, and noted that only US$15 million had been received to date. Top urgent actions that need more resources: procuring supplies; strengthening preparedness; and social mobilization;

• On 17 April, the third meeting of International Community COVID-19 Task Force and high-level authorities took place to discuss the progress on COVID-19 Response;

• The UN has developed a serious of concept notes on the potential impact of COVID-19 across various sectors in Mozambique. Please see link to the paper on potential socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 in the end of this document;

• The UN Mozambique finalized two plans to guide action and for resource mobilization: 1) Plan to support the Health Sector COVID-19 Preparedness and Response, with a budget of US$16 million; and 2) COVID-19 Humanitarian Emergency Appeal focusing on the most urgent needs for life-saving humanitarian assistance. In addition, the UN is finalizing a ONE UN Multi-sectoral Support Plan for the immediate, medium and longer-term COVID-19 response;