COVID-19 Update Situation Report No. 1 As of 8 April 2020

This report is produced by the United Nations Resident Coordinator Office in Mozambique.

MOZAMBIQUE’S HIGHLIGHTS

• The State of Emergency came into force on 1st April and will last until 0h00 of 30 April;

• Currently, there are seventeen (17) confirmed cases of the disease caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. The first case was confirmed on 22 March 2020;

• The Ministry of Health released its COVID-19 Response Plan, with a budget of approx. $28 million. The key-areas are focused on strengthening preparedness and social mobilization;

• GoM have requested approx. US$ 700 million (which includes the aforementioned plan) to face the health crisis and its socioeconomic consequences; Until now, development partners have pledged around US$ 46 million;

• The internal groups of the Development Coordination Platform are developing sectoral plans to support the GoM. WHO is the lead of the COVID-19 Health Coordination Group. The group has 12 members and is organized in 3 components: a management group, a secretariat and technical working groups. UNICEF, USAID, WB, WHO and ProSaude comprise the management group.

• UNICEF, WFP and ILO are actively contributing to the COVID-19 Social Protection Group and the group’s plan is nearly finalized;

• The UN in Mozambique has finalized its plan to support the Health Sector and is finalizing a Multi-sectoral Support plan for the immediate, medium and longer-term response; and • The HCT is finalizing a COVID-19 Humanitarian Response Plan.