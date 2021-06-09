COVID-19 Rapid Gender Assessment - Mozambique 2020

From an economic perspective, the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic was worsened by the fact that Mozambique was in the process of recovering from two major fiscal shocks - the hidden debt crisis and cyclones, which devastated the central and northern provinces of the country in 2019 and January 2021. Additionally, according to several global indices, gender inequality in Mozambique was a problem even before COVID-19 and indications are that the pandemic may have deepened this divide.

It is in this context that UN Women in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) commissioned a rapid gender assessment (RGA) in Mozambique to deliver an accurate picture of the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis for women. See also the key highlights in infographics.