The Context of Sofala and Manica in Relation to Cyclone Idai Response in Mozambique

Rapid review question: What contextual factors (e.g. community structures and dynamics) are relevant in the urban and rural areas affected by cyclone Idai (Sofala and Manica provinces)?

How do social and cultural factors shape communication and community engagement strategies across social sectors? This report is based on a review of literature and consultation with experts that was undertaken in April-May 2019. Read this information with an awareness that much of the literature was produced before the current crisis in which social organisation may have undergone significant change. Rapid ethnographic assessments and other social science surveys in the field should run in parallel to the response.

