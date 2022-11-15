Communiqué of the 1119th meeting of the PSC, held on 7 November 2022 on the topic: Situation in Mozambique and the Operations of Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM)

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), at its 1119th Ministerial Meeting held on 7 November 2022, on the Situation in Mozambique and Operations of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM):

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous decision on the situation in the northern Cabo Delgado Province, Republic of Mozambique, in particular Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.2/1062 (2022)] adopted at its 1062nd meeting held on 31 January 2022; while reaffirming its commitment to Agenda 2063 and its flagship program of Silencing the Guns by 2023;

Noting the opening remarks by H.E. Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of Namibia and Chairperson of the PSC for November 2022, and the Statement by Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; also noting the Statements by H.E. Cristóvão Chume, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Mozambique; H.E. Ambassador Jean Léon-Ilunga Ngandu, Permanent Representative of the Democratic Republic of Congo to the AU, representing the Chairperson of the SADC Executive Council of Ministers, as well as the statement by the Representative of the European Union;

Reaffirming the solidarity of the AU with the people and Government of the Republic of Mozambique in their legitimate aspirations to effectively counter terrorism and achieve lasting peace, stability and socio-economic development; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: