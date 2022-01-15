Communiqué of the extraordinary summit of heads of state and government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) [EN/PT]

1. The Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), hereafter called Summit, was held in Lilongwe, Republic of Malawi on the 12th January, 2022.

2. Summit was officially opened and chaired by His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi in his capacity as the Chairperson of SADC.

3. Summit was attended by the following Heads of State and Government and/or their representatives:

Democratic Republic of Congo: His Excellency President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo

Malawi: His Excellency President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera

Mozambique: His Excellency President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi

South Africa: His Excellency President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa,

Zambia: His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema

Botswana: His Honourable Mr. Slumber Tsogwane the Vice President of the Republic of Botswana

Namibia: His Excellency Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, the Vice President of the Republic of Namibia,

United Republic of Tanzania: His Excellency Dr Philip Isdor Mpango, Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania

Zimbabwe: Hon. General (Rtd.) Dr. Constantino G.D.N Chiwenga, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care of the Republic of Zimbabwe

Eswatini: Right Hon. Cleopas Sipho Dlamini, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Lesotho: Hon. Thabo Sophonea, Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Lesotho

Angola: His Excellency Jose Maria De Lima, Secretary of State for Ministry of Defence and War Veterans,

Mauritius: His Excellency Dr. Prakarmajith Vijaye Lutchmun, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius to South Africa and SADC

Seychelles: His Excellency Ambassador Claude Morel, High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles to South Africa and SADC

4. Summit was also attended by the Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers, the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO), Ministers and Senior Officials from SADC Member States, the SADC Executive Secretary, the Leadership of SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) and Heads of Defence and Security Sectors.

5. Summit considered the report of the Organ Troika Summit plus Personnel Contributing Countries (PCCs) and the Republic of Mozambique held on 11 January, 2022 and commended the SAMIM leadership and the troops for conducting successful operations and for the achievements recorded since the deployment of the Mission in July 2021.

6. Summit expressed deep condolences and sympathies to the countries and families of personnel who lost their lives while on deployment to the SADC Mission in Mozambique and wished those wounded in action a speedy recovery.

7. Summit commended Member States that have provided personnel, equipment and financial support, as well as making additional pledges towards the deployment of the SADC Mission in Mozambique for their commitment to regional peace and security and especially the enormous sacrifice made despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economies.

8. Summit commended the SADC Region for its unwavering commitment to peace and security, and for using its own resources in addressing and combating terrorism in Cabo Delgado, which is a unique precedent on the African continent.

9. Summit commended acts of solidarity exhibited in the form of food pledges made by the Republics of Malawi, South Africa and Zimbabwe in order to alleviate the suffering faced by the internally displaced persons in the Cabo Delgado Province in Mozambique.

10. Summit approved the Framework for Support to the Republic of Mozambique in addressing terrorism which outlines, among others, actions for consolidating peace, security and socio-economic recovery of the Cabo Delgado Province.

11. Summit noted the good progress made since the deployment of the SADC Mission in Mozambique and extended its mandate with associated budgetary implications, and that it will continue to monitor the situation going forwards.

12. Summit acknowledged the expression of gratitude to SADC by the Government of the Republic of Mozambique for the continued regional support to Mozambique to combat acts of terrorism and violent extremism in some districts of Cabo Delgado Province, despite the limited resources and the current challenges imposed by the COVID 19 Pandemic.

13. Summit commended the Government of the Republic of Mozambique for initiating and implementing the Cabo Delgado Reconstruction Plan to enable the delivery of social services and amenities.

14. Summit welcomed the initiative of convening an International Conference to support the economic and social reconstruction of Cabo Delgado Province, and called upon the international cooperating partners to support the initiative.

15. Summit commended His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, for his leadership and efforts in ensuring a successful Mission as well as sustained peace and security in the region.

16. Summit commended His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi and Chairperson of SADC, for successfully convening and hosting the Extraordinary Summit.

Done on 12th January, 2022 Lilongwe, Malawi