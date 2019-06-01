01 Jun 2019

Cluster Early recovery / rehabilitation Strategy - Final 1st of May 2019

from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
  1. General

The IDAI emergency WASH response is shifting providing lifesaving activities for displaced populations to supporting populations returning either to their communities of origin or moving into new relocation areas. As such, the WASH cluster response strategy is also shifting. This document details the key implementation strategies to be followed for this new scenario. WASH cluster partners will work closely with relevant Government bodies to ensure that as displaced populations return to their homes or move to new permanent relocation centers they have access to critical WASH services. The water, sanitation and hygiene responses will focus on creating sustainable, resilient infrastructure and triggering behavioral change that will support a healthy environment for years to come. This documents focusses on basic notes on Sanitation and Water in this specific post IDAI situation in Sofala province, Mozambique. General knowledge regarding early recovery is considered to be known.

