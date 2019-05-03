Cholera Reported in Mozambique a Week After Cyclone

Officials in northern Mozambique have declared a cholera outbreak caused by a lack of clean water left behind from Cyclone Kenneth.

More than a dozen cases have been reported a week after the storm slammed into the East African nation with the power of a Category 4 hurricane and winds as high as 280 kilometers per hour (174 mph).

The death toll stands at 41 and health workers and international aid agencies are desperately trying to prevent more storm-related casualties.

The World Health Organization estimates nearly 200,000 people need some kind of medical aid.

Kenneth hit northern Mozambique just six weeks after Cyclone Idai tore across the central part of the country, destroying villages and washing away crops, and nearly wiping out the entire port city of Beria.

That storm killed more than 1,000 people in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.