Child Protection Area of Responsibility March 2021 Update (16th June 2021)

Who and Where

As per last month, the same four actors reported activities to the Child Protection AoR: AIFO, AVSI, IOM, and Save the Children. Lar de Esperança were reported as an implementing partner of Save the Children (as per last month’s update). The Child Protection AoR is actively seeking to increase reporting from partners implementing humanitarian activities but that are not yet reporting. If this includes your agency, please contact the CP AoR using the contact information on page 2 of this update.

All reported May numbers reflect Cabo Delgado activities, except one Maputo based activity which was focused on capacity building of the national child helpline.

There was no major change in the location of reported activities in May 2021. The proportion of all persons reached in Cabo Delgado was 76%, the same percentage as reported in April’s update.

Total reach across all activities increased to 27,313 in May 2021. This number, however, does not account for double counting, as it may count the same person across various indicators.

To avoid potential double counting (as the same person may have been reached across different activities), we can count only the maximum reached by any indicator in a district.

Focusing just on the Cabo Delgado Response and using this method, the total reach for the Cabo Delgado Response is 14,148. This is 5% of the total Target (278,147) for the CP AoR in 2021.