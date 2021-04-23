Child Protection Area of Responsibility March 2021 Update (15th April 2021)

Who and Where

The CP AoR consists of 18 different agencies, including 6 Local and National NGOs (LNNGOs), 6 International NGOs (INGOs), 3 UN Agencies, and 3 Government Agencies. These agencies respond across Mozambique, primarily in Central Mozambique (e.g. Sofala and Manica), and Northern Mozambique (e.g. Cabo Delgado). 3 Child Protection AoR partners provided information regarding their activities in March 2021. These were Save the Children, IOM, and Associazione Italiana Amici di Raoul Follereau (AIFO). This is the same as those reporting in both January and February 2021. The vast majority of activities reported were in Cabo Delgado, with a very small number of people also reached in Maputo by AIFO.

Child Protection activities were implemented in two different provinces in March 2021: Cabo Delgado, and Maputo. There was an increase in the proportion of persons reached by Child Protection activities in Cabo Delgado, increasing from 27% of persons reached in February, to 34% reached up to the end of March. Reach in Cabo Delgado increased by 855 in the past month.

The combined reach in Cabo Delgado and Nampula is 3,539. However, to avoid any potential double counting (as the same person may have been reached across different activities), we can count only the maximum reached by any indicator in a district. Using this method, the number reached is 2,838. This is 1% of the total target (278,147) for the CP AoR in 2021. But, this reporting already contains 25% of the year. Reporting of activities, funding, and interventions need to be scaled to meet Child Protection needs.