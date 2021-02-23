Child Protection Area of Responsibility January 2021 Update (19th February 2021)

Who and Where

The CP AoR consists of 18 different agencies, including 6 Local and National NGOs (LNNGOs), 6 International NGOs (INGOs), 3 UN Agencies, and 3 Government Agencies. These agencies respond across Mozambique, primarily in Central Mozambique (e.g. Sofala and Manica), and Northern Mozambique (e.g. Cabo Delgado). 3 Child Protection AoR partners provided information regarding their activities in January 2021. These were Save the Children, IOM, and Associazione Italiana Amici di Raoul Follereau (AIFO). AIFO provided information on their activities in Cabo Delgado, whilst IOM provided information regarding both Cabo Delgado and Nampula. Save the Children provided information on both their Sofala and Cabo Delgado activities.

It is expected that the number of partners reporting their Child Protection responses will increase in the coming months as understanding of the 5W increases and programmes are expanded in Northern Mozambique.