CCCM Cluster Mozambique - Monthly Report: Northern Provinces - Cabo Delgado and Nampula (March 2021)

Overall Objective

The aim of the Cluster is to improve the living conditions and protection of IDPs in sites and settlements and ensure equal access to services, with a clear focus on moving toward attaining durable solutions.

Community engagement

One of the central aims of CCCM is to enable affected populations to play an active role in the decision-making processes that affect them. CCCM activities will ensure populations have the space to voice their opinions, participate in service delivery and get direct feedback from service providers.

• CCCM partners meet regularly with community representatives in sites to gain feedback on services and insights on the wellbeing of the site residents.

• Awareness raising activities are organized daily across displacement sites key messages pertaining to service accessibility and operations in sites.

• Data collection started for a CCCM assessment on community engagement to understand the most trusted information sources of IDPs. This has been rolled out across 6 sites, with plans to extend across all managed sites, providing information profiles to all partners. The assessment is being used to ensure that community committees are set up to enable the best and most appropriate communication methods and to improve CWC.