CCCM Cluster Mozambique - Monthly Report: Northern Provinces - Cabo Delgado and Nampula (March 2022)

Overall Objective

The aim of the Cluster is to improve the living conditions and protection of IDPs in sites and settlements and ensure equal access to services, with a clear focus on moving toward attaining durable solutions.

Community engagement

During the month of March, IOM CCCM facilitated 33 committee meetings at site level across Ancuabe, Chiure, Metuge and Montepuez districts in Cabo Delgado. 28 site maintenance committees have been created in the four districts and 2 additional women’s committees have been activated in Corrane (Meconta, Nampula) and Chimoio. Fire safety information sharing, and awareness sessions have been conducted in 10 sites. The IOM CCCM and Protection Cluster teams also conducted an intention survey targeting IDPs in Pulo.

In Nandimba (Mueda), the Solidarites International CCCM team conducted Focus Group Discussions in order to understand the IDP community needs and set up an adapted Complaints and Feedback Mechanism in the site.

During the month of March, the Complaint and Feedback Mechanism has been expanded to 33 sites. 219 cases were filed for a total of 1756 cases and recording a stable data collection trend compared to the previous months.

In the reporting period, a total of 219 cases were filed, for a total of 1756 cases. Out of the 219 cases received, 62% were complaints, 32% request for assistance and 5% request for information.

A total of 76 per cent of the cases received in March were closed within the same month. Of this 68 per cent were closed after referral and 32 per cent were closed at site.

Most of the cases were related to the NFI sector (33%) and FLS (31%) followed by Shelter (18%).